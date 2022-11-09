WENATCHEE — Three singer-songwriters will perform individually at Riverside Playhouse, 233B N. Wenatchee Ave., at 7 p.m. Saturday. It is meant to be an intimate theater experience to feature musical artistry by Curtis Moore, Ian Jones and Wayne Evans.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at numericapac.org. The concert is presented by Avalon Music and Mountain Music Productions.
Moore is a world-traveling troubadour and an emotionally gritty performer. He performs solo regularly in Washington and leads the band The Stone Blind Horses.
Jones is a songwriter and recording artist based in Seattle. His performances are of soulful and melodic songs with poetic, personal lyrics. His latest EP, “Evergreens,” immediately hit the charts and previews his full-length album, “Results Not Typical,” scheduled for release in 2023.
Evans is a songwriter and master of the guitar, as well as a mentor to other musicians. He performs regularly in North Central Washington with the bands Junk Belly and Older & Wiser. His solo album “Close to Home” was released in September.
