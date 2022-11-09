WENATCHEE — Three singer-songwriters will perform individually at Riverside Playhouse, 233B N. Wenatchee Ave., at 7 p.m. Saturday. It is meant to be an intimate theater experience to feature musical artistry by Curtis Moore, Ian Jones and Wayne Evans.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at numericapac.org. The concert is presented by Avalon Music and Mountain Music Productions.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

