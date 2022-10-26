Robert Graves Gallery art sale

Robert Graves Gallery board member Jan Theriault will be present to moderate the donation-based art sale on Saturday.

 Provided photo/Robert Graves Gallery

WENATCHEE — The Robert Graves Gallery is selling its entire collection of fine art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to raise money for a Wenatchee Valley College arts scholarship fund.

This decision follows the closure of the gallery’s atrium space at Sexton Hall, 1800 Fifth St., where the sale will take place.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

