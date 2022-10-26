WENATCHEE — The Robert Graves Gallery is selling its entire collection of fine art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to raise money for a Wenatchee Valley College arts scholarship fund.
This decision follows the closure of the gallery’s atrium space at Sexton Hall, 1800 Fifth St., where the sale will take place.
With the imminent closure of the building due to renovations at the college, the board members of the nonprofit gallery decided to sell this accumulated collection of art. This sale of all their collected artworks will add to the $28,000 already in the bank.
The Robert Graves Gallery is accepting donations by cash or check for each piece of art. These can be charitable tax write-offs for donors who make an offer to the nonprofit. A total 100% of funds will transfer to a scholarship for future WVC arts students.
Since 1976, the gallery has been located at WVC Campus in the Sexton Hall, which is set to be demolished next year. WVC Vice President Brett Riley said in a previous interview that a replacement building may not be completed for up to seven years.
The facility was renamed as The Robert Graves Gallery in 2007 in honor of the renowned artist and WVC arts teacher who held a position at the college for 32 years.
A series of email newsletters have been sent to the subscription mailing list of about 600 people to promote the event. One did ask if any member wanted a piece of art that had belonged to them to be returned before the sale. Meanwhile a former student of Graves donated a piece back in support because of the extensive impact the teacher had in her life, including letters that convinced her to stay in school and become a teacher.
The organizers include board members Jan Theriault and Susan Kimmel. While setting up the gallery sale, they featured matted fine art prints by Graves, which his former students are excited about owning.
A charcoal piece by Robert Wilson and a portrait in pencil from 1963 by Donald C. Karwelis is for sale. Many framed paintings cover the walls of the gallery, with abstracts and mid-century California artists being well-represented, as well as more than 300 sketches for sale.
"It’s wonderful to know it is hanging in the homes of people who appreciate it," Kimmel said.
Theriault said he counts on plenty of money for years to come for the scholarship fund. It will be managed by the gallery board and WVC Arts Chair Scott Bailey, and most likely used to pay tuition for WVC art students.
More recent news from July about the Robert Graves Gallery is online at wwrld.us/3SAh51N.
