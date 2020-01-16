Wenatchee
Guest artist Lisa Robinson joins Link Transit from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Cashmere Public Library for an applique collage workshop, leading into downtown Wenatchee's First Friday ArtWalk.
Participants will meet at Columbia Station for a bus ride to the library for the workshop where Robinson will offer tips on sewing techniques and color combinations. Sewing machines and other supplies are included for the event.
Once the workshop is over, don your artwork before riding the bus back and touring Wenatchee’s First Friday ArtWalk. The program will also feature a brief informational talk about how to use public transportation.
The applique project is part of a monthly series of clothing upcycling activities offered by Link Transit.
"We liked the idea of looking at something that might be considered waste and transforming it into something new and beautiful," said Link Transit outreach coordinator Selina Danko.
The workshop is open to the public but space is limited. To register, contact Danko at 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff