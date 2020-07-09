The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex, Jon Landau, and Irving Azoff will get their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction after all, though it’ll be in a revised form.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the live ceremony that had been scheduled for May and then postponed until November is canceled. But a cable TV special honoring the inductees will air Nov. 7 on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
The changes all come in wake of the current pandemic.
Get more information at rockhall.com.