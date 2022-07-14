The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center's current exhibits introduce the geology of the region with storytelling and photography.
The museum is also offering guided bus tours — one in September and one in October — to explore regional geology in the Quincy Basin and at the Waterville Plateau. Registration for these tours will be open to members first, then to the general public.
The current Legendary Locales exhibit runs through Aug. 18 and covers the Ice Age Missoula Floods, metamorphic Swakane Biotite Gneiss, sedimentary formations of Swauk, Chumstick and Wenatchee, and the igneous Columbia River Basalt Group.
The current photography exhibit in the WVMCC's Gold Gallery is a presentation by Timothy Connor of the panoramic visuals from his book “Beautiful Wounds: A Search for Solace and Light in Washington’s Channeled Scablands.” A book signing and talk takes place with the author on July 23 at the museum, 127 S. Mission St.
In the cavernous room of the WVMCC main exhibit guests see large 8' x 12' landscape images of monumental rocks and local landmarks by Curator of Exhibits Kasey Koski and Jason Wegant of motojw photography.
A felted campfire makes an inviting storytelling circle for children. Presentation panels in English and Spanish describe Coyote the trickster, as well as two adapted stories told by Celia Ann Dick, daughter of the last Wenatchi chief, John Harmelt — the legend of two bears, and the story of owl sisters and sparrow hawk.
Also for K-6 kids at the WVMCC: Super Summer Adventure camps began with a week of science on July 11. The children's enrichment classes continue each week through Aug. 12 with camps focused on inventions, then dinosaurs and fossils, rockets and robots and artistic creations. Each camp costs $75-$175/person with registration online at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org/event.
