“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is making its debut Dec. 19 — and local one-screen theaters are getting in on the act.
Chelan’s Historic Ruby Theater and the Omak Theater are both screening the films at 7 p.m. Dec. 19, considered the preview night in some circles. The movie opens worldwide Dec. 20.
The movie will be featured at The Ruby through Jan. 15, running at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The theater will go back to being closed Wednesday and Thursday after Jan. 2.
The Ruby’s free Saturday holiday matinee on Dec. 21, “Elf”, is being screened at the Chelan Public Library to avoid conflicts with Disney licensing laws. For details, go to rubytheatre.com.
For Omak screening details, go to omaktheater.com.
In Wenatchee, the latest Star Wars episode also opens Thursday at Gateway Cinemas.