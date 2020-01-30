Wenatchee — The Beach Boys tribute band, Sail On, is set to perform a special concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Wenatchee High School.
The members of this accomplished group have established themselves as one of the best Beach Boys tribute acts; their authentic sound and harmonies are reminiscent of the original Beach Boys during the prime of their career.
Tickets for adults are $25; students are $10. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Cheryl Butcher at 509-741-0582. The event is part of the Wenatchee Community Concert Association.