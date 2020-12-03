Santa will be making appearances this weekend simultaneously in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan and Leavenworth — a feat only the man in red himself can pull off, with a little help from his friends.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols are part of the program.
Wenatchee
Those looking to catch a photo with the jolly bringer of Christmas joy (Santa) can stop by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The museum is making arrangements for socially distanced photo shoots.
Children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap. Instead, they can have their photo taken near him, according to the museum. Photo shoot time slots are 5 minutes and must be registered to reduce gathering sizes.
Registration is $15 for non-museum members and $10 for members. All who register will receive a 5x7 photo. Masks are required for entry.
East Wenatchee
Moving over to East Wenatchee, Douglas County Fire District 2 will be driving a waving Santa around neighborhoods, escorted by police.
Santa will travel through neighborhoods south of 9th Street and 8th Street on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. He will continue his journey north of those streets starting at the same time Sunday.
Residents are encouraged to email a request for Santa to visit their neighborhood at events@eastwenatcheewa.com.
Leavenworth
Santa will also be hanging out with his reindeer in Leavenworth for anyone seeking a little bit of animal fun. The Leavenworth Reindeer Farm offers almost daily appointments to tour the farm and meet Santa.
Children can climb in a sleigh with Santa for a photo shoot at the farm. Appointments must be booked in advance at leavenworthreindeer.com and cost $20 per person.
Chelan
Later on Saturday, Santa and his sleigh will be journeying up to Chelan for more socially distanced photos with children. People can visit Santa in front of Chelan’s downtown Christmas tree at 3 p.m.
Visitors will need to bring their own camera to take photos, according to the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce. Those who miss this weekend will also have another chance to see Santa in Chelan on Dec. 19.