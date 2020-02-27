Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for a joint summer tour that comes 46 years after they first joined forces for a 1974 tour of Europe. Dubbed the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour, it will mark the first time the two bands have shared the stage in the United States.
Their 2020 concert trek will open June 19 in Chula Vista in Southern California, just south of San Diego, and conclude Aug. 29 in Tampa, Florida. Included among the stops is a June 27 show at The Gorge Amphitheatre near George.
“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” said Santana’s leader and namesake, Carlos Santana, in a statement issued Tuesday morning.
Santana and his band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, two years before the 2000 induction of the groundbreaking R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire.
Tickets for the joint Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire tour will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.
Presales for Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire fan club members began Wednesday at 10 a.m. and conclude Thursday at 10 p.m.
A pre-sale for Citi card members runs until 10 p.m. Thursday, while a Spotify, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.