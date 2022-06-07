Snatchee Records presents a live concert at Wally’s House of Booze on Saturday at 9 p.m. with $5 tickets.
Three bands are on the bill. The feature act is eight-piece band Mister Blank. The Seattle-based ska/rock group returns to the valley for the first time since the 2020 release of their album "Blankenstein," with tongue-twisting songs like “Why Work” and the swingin’ “Mary Jane Jump.”
Past Tense of Draw is solo acoustic ska artist Andrew Bradford. He plays for the first time at Wally’s with songs like “We All Fall” and “Wicked Way to Live.” One Soulution gives acoustic permanent vacation vibes by L.J. Polmateer
The next shows at Wally’s are progressive/math rock on Friday, June 17, at 9:30 p.m. and then ska and punk rock on Sunday, June 19, at 8:30pm.
