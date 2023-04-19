LEAVENWORTH — Fourth generation great-grandson of a lumber company family and current Lake Wenatchee resident, Rolland “Rollie” Schmitten, has completed a second book about the region titled “Greater Lake Wenatchee Area History."

A presentation by the author with a book signing and Q&A is at 7 p.m. April 27 at Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. The Upper Valley Historical Society presents the event, and $10 of each book purchase will go to the Greater Leavenworth Museum.

Author Rollie Schmitten wore a railroad uniform to an interview about his new book "The Greater Lake Wenatchee Area History," which includes stories of the Great Northern Railroad.  


