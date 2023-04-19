LEAVENWORTH — Fourth generation great-grandson of a lumber company family and current Lake Wenatchee resident, Rolland “Rollie” Schmitten, has completed a second book about the region titled “Greater Lake Wenatchee Area History."
A presentation by the author with a book signing and Q&A is at 7 p.m. April 27 at Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. The Upper Valley Historical Society presents the event, and $10 of each book purchase will go to the Greater Leavenworth Museum.
The first eight chapters of the book share the story of the development of the Great Northern Railway as it left Leavenworth in 1893 to continue up Stevens Pass. Stories of the major homesteader families and places of interest also make up the book.
“I’m a good historian," Schmitten said. "I spend a lot of time in the library. I go through The (Wenatchee) World’s clips and I do the same with The (Leavenworth) Echo and the Cashmere Valley Record, but I know the families, too, so that’s my base.”
The book is dedicated to three of the homestead families: the Thompsons for Steven’s Pass corridor, the Graves for the White River drainage area and then the Bridges for Plain, Chiwaukum Mountains and Lake Wenatchee.
The book is also dedicated to Bryan Praye, who assisted editing photos.
“I went to the (Greater Leavenworth Museum) and said ‘Look, I just went through 1,137 photos from the homestead families; the museum has hundreds of photos and I’m working with the Wenatchee Museum, so we are going to have over 2,000 photos. Can you have somebody help me select those?'” Schmitten said.
As an example of Praye's keen eye, a photo was published of a steam-driven, coal-fed train, with black smoke in Tumwater Canyon. Schmitten also saw the avalanche shed and telegraph lines. Then, Praye pointed out another small detail, barely visible: Two men were sitting on the front of the train. Schmitten said the canyon was so dangerous that one of 10 trains got stopped or hit by a snow slide or boulder.
“The photos seem to hang on, but the stories don’t,” Schmitten said.
One story he told was about Clyde Pangborn, who flew the area a lot and loved one place enough to build a log cabin there at the confluence of the headwaters of White River and Napeequa River.
When Pangborn’s brother and wife lived there, they put out many hummingbird feeders for the birds, Schmitten said. (A flock of hummingbirds can be referred to as a bouquet, a glittering, a hover, a shimmer, or a tune.) The homestead was covered in the magazine, National Wildlife as “The House of a Thousand Hummingbirds.”
As a pre-teenager, Schmitten’s mother invited him to visit the real hummingbird house, but he said he "missed the whole opportunity," declining due to recently being fooled by the practical joke of a snipe hunt.
Schmitten had an illustrious career. In 1980, he was appointed as the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife director of fisheries, and in 1984 became the National Marine Fisheries Service West Coast Region director. He said he worked for three presidents and seven secretaries of Congress through 12 years in Washington, D.C.
“The way I survived with Congress is that I represent the fish,” he said.
That included everything from “shellfish to ground fish to salmon to the great whales, lesser whales, the whole spectrum, with 4,000 employees located in every coastal state,” he added.
Besides “fish, fish and more fish,” Schmitten said, “the other thing that started me is I always felt you had to give back to your community.”
In public service, he was with the Cashmere City Council, the Chelan County Port Commission and three terms in the Washington State Legislature.
Earlier, after attending Washington State University, he served 13 months in Vietnam with the Marine Corps. Upon returning home, he rejoined the family business of Schmitten Lumber Company, which was in Cashmere for 73 years, until he became involved with fisheries.
"Greater Lake Wenatchee History" has 21 chapters and includes stories about the Tumwater Sliding and Dam, Chiwaukum (The Ghost Town), the Trinity Mine, Tall Timber Ranch and the 59er Diner.
