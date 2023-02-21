WENATCHEE — Six professional musicians are spending the week working with students as part of the 23rd annual Wenatchee Jazz Workshop. Capping off the workshop are two public concerts for $10 tickets at the door or online. Both concerts are at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee High School auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave, Wenatchee.
On Friday, the jazz bands from Foothills Middle School, Pioneer Middle School and Eastmont High School will perform.
Saturday’s concert will feature students from Orchard Middle School, Eastmont Junior High School and Wenatchee High School.
“The pros sit with the students all week and show them not only how to play the instrument more effectively, but how to improvise during a song,” said Pioneer Middle School band director Erin Luebber.
Five of the six professional musicians have participated in the Wenatchee Jazz Workshop for more than ten years on instruments including saxophone, trumpet, trombone, piano, drums and bass.
“Jazz is all about syncopation, swing and a little bit of unpredictability,” said Luebber, “The kids learn so much from interacting with these professional jazz artists!”
