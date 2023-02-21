WENATCHEE — Six professional musicians are spending the week working with students as part of the 23rd annual Wenatchee Jazz Workshop. Capping off the workshop are two public concerts for $10 tickets at the door or online. Both concerts are at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee High School auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave, Wenatchee.

On Friday, the jazz bands from Foothills Middle School, Pioneer Middle School and Eastmont High School will perform.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

