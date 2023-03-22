WENATCHEE — A Black Box Concert series brings crowds up on the theater’s stage at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, for a live show by a band that is close-up like a rock ‘n’ roll club experience.
This show features the Jaws of Brooklyn, which is actually a Seattle-based band that formed in August 2020, then recorded and released its first album in 2022. Standing room only tickets are $25 (while VIP tables have already sold out) online at numericapac.org. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Vibing to sounds of ‘60s flavored rock ‘n’ roll with soul influence, the band’s album “The Shoals” was recorded in Florence, Alabama, at Sundrop Studios.
The band formed when three members of Radio Raheem (Zia Uddin on drums, Paul Christofferson on bass and Bryan Cohen on guitar) met singer Lindsay Love during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle.
The Jaws of Brooklyn recorded demos in Cohen’s basement, which caught the ear of Ben Tanner (keyboardist with Alabama Shakes) who agreed to produce the record. Chris Seefried (writer and producer of Fitz and the Tantrums and Lady Blackbird) co-wrote two songs and produced lead vocals on one.
