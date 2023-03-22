Jaws of Brooklyn

Band members with The Jaws of Brooklyn.

WENATCHEE — A Black Box Concert series brings crowds up on the theater’s stage at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, for a live show by a band that is close-up like a rock ‘n’ roll club experience.

This show features the Jaws of Brooklyn, which is actually a Seattle-based band that formed in August 2020, then recorded and released its first album in 2022. Standing room only tickets are $25 (while VIP tables have already sold out) online at numericapac.org. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?