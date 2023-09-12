Sew Creative Craft Fair

The Sew-Creative Craft Fair in 2022 brought artisan vendors to the parking lot and lawn near businesses and returns this year.

WENATCHEE — Sew-Creative Sewing & Vacuum employee Candace Hansen attended the Baby Lock Tech Retailer Conference at the Hilton in St. Louis, Missouri, in late August and will share what she learned about the sewing machines with staff and customers, while coordinating classes and a craft fair.

The second annual Sew-Creative Craft Fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor tents will set up outdoor by the lower parking lot of 1139 Princeton Ave., Suite A, Wenatchee, and to the greenway above the JCPenney parking lot.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?