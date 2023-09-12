WENATCHEE — Sew-Creative Sewing & Vacuum employee Candace Hansen attended the Baby Lock Tech Retailer Conference at the Hilton in St. Louis, Missouri, in late August and will share what she learned about the sewing machines with staff and customers, while coordinating classes and a craft fair.
The second annual Sew-Creative Craft Fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor tents will set up outdoor by the lower parking lot of 1139 Princeton Ave., Suite A, Wenatchee, and to the greenway above the JCPenney parking lot.
Participation is up from 18 vendors last year to 35 vendors this year. This second annual event attracted 200 people last year and Hansen expects more with increased advertising. A special customer appreciation barbecue has free hot dogs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
One vendor creates seam rippers with wood handles and pins that are made of wood. Others naturally dye fabrics with organic materials of leaves and flowers. Sewing crafts will be well represented, as well as broader crafting, such as knitting, jewelry, handcrafted soaps and wood work.
As the event coordinator who organizes people to join the craft fair, as well as classes for adults and kids, Hansen said, “Traditionally, sewing was a group activity because you had sewing circles. You might sew at home by the fireplace, but women got together during the day to work on quilts in a way that was more social.”
Kids' classes start for 8-year-olds, and some adults are in their 90s in classes, perhaps not for skills, but for the interaction, Hansen said. Her own mother is a retired professional seamstress and her aunt is a quilter.
“I love that I can work with fabric and that it is touchable and moveable and if you make a mistake you can rip it out and do it again… It’s an art that is very hands-on and it is something that all ages can do,” Hansen said.
Sew-Creative Sewing & Vacuum opened in 1977 and the current owners are Les and Karen Weaver. The shop stayed open during the pandemic closures with a letter from the state, while the phone was constantly ringing to see if it was open, Hansen said.
The demand for the Sew-Creative Craft Fair came from customers who buy supplies and asked for an area to sell their creations, Hansen said. Vendor spots at the popular Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center Holiday Gift and Craft Fair on Nov. 11 and Wenatchee High School Holiday Craft Bazaar on Dec. 2 fill up fast.
