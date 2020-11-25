The holiday spirit is alive and well, despite COVID-19. If holiday lighting displays are part of your tradition, or something you’ve decided to jump into this year, we want to share your electric artwork in our annual Holiday Lights Map.
All you need to do is submit a photo of your display, along with a brief description and location at wenatcheeworld.com/holidaylights.
Submissions will be compiled and turned into a virtual map for those planning a pandemic-compliant tour of the lights.
— Luke Hollister, World staff