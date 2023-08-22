Shenandoah CMA Fest

Shenandoah plays on stage at the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville in June 2022.

WATERVILLE — Shenandoah is one of the top five national recurrents on all XM radio shows for country music, in the company of Alabama and George Strait, said vocalist Marty Raybon. The band has charted 26 singles on Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and released nine studio albums.

Shenandoah is the main stage entertainment on Friday at the North Central Washington Fair, 601 N. Monroe St, Waterville, 6-9:30 p.m. General tickets that include admission to the fair are available for $25-$35 at ncwfair.org.



