WATERVILLE — Shenandoah is one of the top five national recurrents on all XM radio shows for country music, in the company of Alabama and George Strait, said vocalist Marty Raybon. The band has charted 26 singles on Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and released nine studio albums.
Shenandoah is the main stage entertainment on Friday at the North Central Washington Fair, 601 N. Monroe St, Waterville, 6-9:30 p.m. General tickets that include admission to the fair are available for $25-$35 at ncwfair.org.
The band formed in 1984 in Alabama, split in 1997, reformed in 2000 and reunited again in 2014 after Raybon’s return for a benefit concert. Members inked a deal with the major record label Columbia Records early on.
“It’s kind of like riding a bicycle,” original member Mike McGuire said. “We had done so many shows over the years together, even though we spent 17 years apart, we got back up on the stage and it was like we never stopped.”
Chart-topping songs by Shenandoah celebrate faith, family and small town life in hits, such as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me.”
A duet with Alison Krauss titled “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” won a Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year and also a Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Group or Duo with Vocal.
McGuire credits Raybon’s vocals for the band's recognizable sound.
“When you hear Marty Raybon sing there’s nobody that sounds like him. There’s nobody that’s got the same chops that he’s got and he’s singing from his heart,” he said.
While touring, the band remains on the lookout for new hit songs.
“We have access to really top drawer material and have found some great songs that we will be producing ourselves,” McGuire said.
“We are really proud of the quality of the material that we have in our catalog and how it’s touched so many people’s lives. As far as the future goes, I’m expecting more of the same,” McGuire added.
Opening for Shenandoah at the NCW Fair is a tribute band with special guests featuring the music of Eric Church and Jason Aldean (not the actual performers).
