WENATCHEE — The Short Shakes actors are ages 3-16, and though they be but little, they are fierce and able to handle the big words of the bard. That’s a riff on a different play in the company’s repertory of five Shakespearean dramas.
The acting troupe presents the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4-13 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday at Riverside Playhouse, 233B N. Wenatchee Ave. Get tickets at mtow.org.
Under the programming of Music Theatre of Wenatchee, Kelly Atwood took over as director from Sherry Schreck in 2013. Schreck put on the very first Short Shakes production in 1978 in her front yard, moving to the stage of Benton Street Theater, and eventually to Riverside Playhouse. The youth theater troupe attended Ashland’s prestigious Oregon Shakespeare Festival for 20 years each fall, after summer performances in Wenatchee.
In a more recent change of leadership, producer Mark Belton took the reins from Amy Smith in 2021. Belton says “it takes a village” and that his own involvement began as a parent of young performers. Atwood’s daughter, Maddy, is an assistant director, and Smith’s son, Peyton, plays Leonato, father of Hero (Abbey Kimmel) and gracious host to visiting soldiers at his estate in Sicily in “Much Ado About Nothing.”
The 1993 and 2012 film adaptations of this dramatic comedy by Shakespearean moguls Kenneth Branagh and Joss Whedon make for good viewing with 7/10 stars on IMDB.com. A “skirmish of wit” between the magnetized couple Beatrice and Benedick heightens the major themes of marriage and war, honor and deception — it’s mature subject matter, but a light-hearted play.
Belton calls Short Shakes “a crash course in wanting to be an actor” that also creates lasting memories for the youth, some of whom end up in tears at the end of the summer program. In music and dance rehearsal, there were smiles on faces of more than 30 kids practicing for the songs “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Going to the Chapel” that show off Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s influence on the young troupe's production.
