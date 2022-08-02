Short Shakes
The Short Shakes cast rehearses for "Much Ado About Nothing," which debuts Thursday at the Riverside Playhouse.

 By Jessica Drake
World staff writer

WENATCHEE — The Short Shakes actors are ages 3-16, and though they be but little, they are fierce and able to handle the big words of the bard. That’s a riff on a different play in the company’s repertory of five Shakespearean dramas.

The acting troupe presents the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4-13 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday at Riverside Playhouse, 233B N. Wenatchee Ave. Get tickets at mtow.org.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

