The curtain opens Jan. 30 on Cashmere High School Drama Department’s production of “Shrek The Musical” for a five-show run.
“This comedic musical promotes the importance of being yourself,” said director Susan Gubsch. “It is filled with amazing costumes, makeup and great singing and dancing. The big dance numbers and their crazy characters are making this a super-fun play.”
Isaac Peyton has the role of title character Shrek, a green ogre; Brianna Hughes-Roberts appears as his love interest Fiona. Other cast members include Michael Christensen as Lord Farquaad, Derek Hughes-Roberts as Donkey, Mariah Rankin as the Dragon and Faith Kruse as Pinocchio.
The rest of the cast in alphabetical order, include: Luis Alvarez, Austin Baird, Katyreena Black, Shaelynn Fitzpatrick, Lilia Gebers, Ethan Goode, Nolan Grimmett, Missy Hart, Beatrice Kelzenberg, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Campbell Lindholm, Katherine Lopez, Ali Moran, Angelina Napoles, Elle Seidensticker, Korbyn Smith, Asa Trowbridge and Sydney Young.
“The costumes and the makeup are extraordinary and have been a challenge to put together,” Gubsch said. “Most students have three or four characters that they play, with makeup and costume changes.”
In preparation leading up to opening night, the high school students are getting some help from potential audience members, Gubsch said.
“We are performing a few scenes this Thursday for the third graders at the Vale Elementary,” she said. “Then we are helping them re-write or update a fairytale, as Shrek says in the play ‘Fairytales should really be updated!’ Their stories and illustrations will be on display in our lobby.”
Performances are at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31 and Feb. 1, 7, 8 in the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, 300 Tigner Road.
Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. Tickets will be available at the door, with the box office opening 45 minutes before each show. Gubsch recommends purchasing tickets in advance at the Cashmere High School office. For information, call 782-2914.