Artists can choose between an acrylic or watercolor virtual bird painting workshop as a part of the annual Wenatchee River Institute’s Bird Fest event.
Friday’s American Goldfinch workshop is hosted by Sip & Paint Paint and goes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A virtual instructor will guide attendees through the artistic process using acrylic paints.
The class costs $15. Sip & Paint provides a supply kit for an additional $10.
It’s bird painting round two on Sunday with a watercolor class led by Laurel Mundy.
Mundy’s class is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 for WRI members and $50 for non-members.
The class will help students with blocking in shapes, watercolor techniques and sketching anatomy, according to the River Institute’s event listing.
Bird Fest begins today and continues through Sunday. Additional event information can be found at wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.