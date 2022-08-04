211202-cc-go-leavenworthvoicesGroup.jpeg

The Leavenworth Village Voices choir is recruiting new members. 

 Provided photo/Swoboda Photography

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

People who love to sing Christmas music are invited to join the 41st season of the Leavenworth Village Voices.

Current members will reconnect and provide food and beverages at a season opener picnic at 6 p.m. Monday at Lions Club Park, 696 Highway 2, in Leavenworth.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?