People who love to sing Christmas music are invited to join the 41st season of the Leavenworth Village Voices.
Current members will reconnect and provide food and beverages at a season opener picnic at 6 p.m. Monday at Lions Club Park, 696 Highway 2, in Leavenworth.
The community choir is open to prospective members. There are no auditions or formal music training requirements. Both sheet music and practice CDs are provided to learn the songs. The requirements are commitments to regularly attend rehearsals, practice between rehearsals to memorize one’s musical parts, and be available for concert dates. Rehearsals are Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Drive, beginning Aug. 19.
LVV is also seeking a piano accompanist for the season to be paid an hourly rate for rehearsals and performances.
Publicist Barbara Sorenson says director Mindy Wall “brings a professionalism that lends the choir a new and exciting energy,” for the second year now. The LVV Women’s Ensemble, which practices and performs year-round, will entertain at the picnic. Get more information online at leavenworthvillagevoices.org.
