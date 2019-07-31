Leavenworth Villages Voices invites returning and prospective members to the fifth annual Season Opener Picnic at 6 p.m., Aug. 12, at Lions Club Park in Leavenworth.
LVV members will provide food and beverages, while prospective members are invited to attend as guests — and to bring their singing voices.
The picnic is a great way to enjoy a late summer evening outside and to enable returning members to reconnect before rehearsals start. The greatest benefit, though, is offering an opportunity for people considering joining the group to learn more before coming to the first rehearsal of the 2019 season.
Leavenworth Village Voices is a community choir that performs during the Christmas season. There are no auditions and formal music training is not required. It is helpful to know how to read music, but not essential. Practice CDs are provided to help members learn their music by ear.
Larry Henderson, who will embark on his 19th season directing the choir, is dedicated to achieving performance excellence while ensuring the group remains a community choir for those who love to sing. The only real requirements are committing to regularly attending rehearsals, practicing between rehearsals, memorizing one’s music and being available for concert dates.
In addition to the annual “Christmas in the Mountains” concert series, the choir performs at the Christmas Lighting Festival and carols in small groups downtown to spread holiday cheer. LVV also does private concerts for tour groups, churches and caregiving facilities, and performs for charity events. The LVV Women’s Ensemble — a subset of the choir that practices year-round — performs in concerts, festivals and other functions throughout the year, including the Festival of Choirs in the spring.
The Leavenworth Village Voices is a nonprofit organization founded in 1982 by the late Eleanor Culling. The LVV is proud to keep Culling’s dream alive, with the group commencing its 37th season.
LVV rehearsals are 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Leavenworth Community United Methodist Church, 418 Evans St., Leavenworth. Rehearsals begin Aug. 19.
For information, visit the Leavenworth Village Voices on Facebook or at leavenworthvillagevoices.org.
The 2019 “Christmas in the Mountains” concert series will be held at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene on Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13, and Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce by calling 548-5807.
Allison Bergstrom, a soprano, is vice president of the Leavenworth Village Voices board of directors.