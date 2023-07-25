“Stay Cool” camp tuition is $200 for beginners ages 5 and older at basic 1-4 skating levels. The camp times are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. all four days.
In partnership with Riverfront Rock Gym, the campers can rock climb for an hour a day, as well as practice theater, ballet and yoga exercises, while still being on the ice for two hours every day.
Coach Ashley Tike organizes the camp. She has 10 years of professional experience coaching figure skaters and hockey players of all levels.
The Learn to Skate USA program’s seventh session started on July 20 with some late registrations possible. Registration is open for the eighth session, from Oct. 5 to Nov. 9, and the ninth session, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 28. The price is $88 for a six-week session at six different skating level skills.
Public skate has $10 admission and a $3 skate rental fee. On most afternoons, the public skate is at 1 p.m., with the exception of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Check the schedule at towntoyotacenter.com.
“It varies — in off-season we average 10 to 30 people for public skates, and in winter, from 50 to 250,” said rink manager Alexis Blessing.
“We see a lot of beginners; a lot of family groups on the weekends and regulars come during the day when school is in; older people, great to watch them working on skills. Little hockey guys come who are learning to skate in gear; that’s adorable to watch,” Blessing added.
