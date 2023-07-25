221227-newslocal-iceskating 01.JPG (copy)
A group of ice skaters have fun forming a train as they make their way around the Weinstein Beverage Community Rink at the Town Toyota Center during public skating in December 2022. 

WENATCHEE — Besides the daily public skates at Town Toyota Center, the Weinstein Beverage Community Rink hosts a summer ice skating camp Aug. 15-18.

“Stay Cool” camp tuition is $200 for beginners ages 5 and older at basic 1-4 skating levels. The camp times are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. all four days.



