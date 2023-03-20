LEAVENWORTH — Three events by the Wenatchee River Institute are coming up, including a film screening about skiing, a wildlife tracking excursion and a geology class.
Thursday
The film screening of “Nexus” is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wenatchee River Institute’s Red Barn, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. It is a free hybrid event, both in person and online at a Zoom link, with registration at wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
One “Nexus” segment is about two professional skiers, Sasha Dingle and Krystin Norman, whose mothers gained and passed on a passion for skiing and the mountains after escaping from the Vietnam War as refugees to the United States right before the fall of Saigon in 1975.
Dingle, of Leavenworth, will attend the screening of the film, which was produced and directed by women, with a female majority of cinematographers, photographers and editors. She is also the founder and director of Mountain Mind Project.
Saturday and Sunday
Follow the tracks! For two full days outdoors in the field this weekend, Wenatchee River Institute offers an introduction to wildlife tracking class, looking at signs left in nature by birds, mammals and insects of the region.
Environmental educator Adam Martin will lead a group of 13 people 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for $125-$150 in a shuttle and outdoors. Be sure to bring plenty of water and food.
March 29
Go with the flow! A free presentation on “Geologic Fluids and Plant Life” at WRI is at 7 p.m. March 29 at the Red Barn or via Zoom. The flow of four geologic fluids have influenced the availability of water for plants: the Earth’s mantle, lava, glacial ice and air flow.
Research geologist Ralph Haugerud, of Wenatchee, leads the event, after studying the Pacific Northwest’s geology and landscapes for more than 50 years.
