Stage Kids Washington has two bright casts and a robust design team eager to perform “Seussical the Musical, Jr.” on stage at Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave.
The show's four-day run began Wednesday and continues through Saturday. For showtimes and tickets, visit stagekidswa.org.
The iconic Cat in the Hat narrates as Horton the Elephant discovers the Whos in a speck of dust and goes on to protect them from unlucky mishaps. Horton must also sit through lightning, hailstorms and snow to care for an abandoned egg, that is, until he’s put on trial.
The robust ensemble adopts the antics of Wickersham Bros., Jungle of Nool, Whoville, beach dancers, circus entertainers and more. All will hear the classic message of how it’s possible for the strongest voices to come from the smallest figures.
This musical chimes like pop with jungle percussion, with plenty of playful rhymes, harmony and syncopation for the beloved Dr. Seuss characters. Stage Kids describes the show as a triumphant story for imaginative thinkers and loyal friends.
