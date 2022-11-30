ARC Dance Nutcracker Sweets

Seattle-based ARC Dance school will perform "Nutcracker Sweets" at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Dec. 2-3.

 Photo provided/Paul Sanders

LEAVENWORTH — A classic Christmas ballet, an operatic fairy tale and two winter-sport movies will show at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this weekend. 

Seattle’s ARC Dance has performed a revised version of “The Nutcracker” for the past 17 years, which usually sells out. This year it tours to North Central Washington to be performed by the professional company and students of the dance school. The show is designed with young audiences in mind. Characters like Clara and the Nutcracker prince will be transported from a Christmas party to the land of the Sugarplum fairy with beautiful music, costumes and exciting dancing. Tickets are $15-$25 for showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

