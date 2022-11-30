LEAVENWORTH — A classic Christmas ballet, an operatic fairy tale and two winter-sport movies will show at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this weekend.
Seattle’s ARC Dance has performed a revised version of “The Nutcracker” for the past 17 years, which usually sells out. This year it tours to North Central Washington to be performed by the professional company and students of the dance school. The show is designed with young audiences in mind. Characters like Clara and the Nutcracker prince will be transported from a Christmas party to the land of the Sugarplum fairy with beautiful music, costumes and exciting dancing. Tickets are $15-$25 for showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.
The very event that launched the Metropolitan Opera’s "Live in HD" screenings, “The Magic Flute,” will show at the Snowy Owl Theatre on the big projection screen. This fairy-tale opera composed by Mozart is performed in English in an abridged, family-friendly version. Tony Award-winning director of “The Lion King” and “Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark,” Julie Taymor, directed this 2006 production famous for its puppetry. Tickets are $15-$25 for a morning showtime at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3.
Two films document some of the best snow-riding skiers and snowboarders from around the world. Cinematography captures "mesmerizing landscapes" and "groundbreaking action" in these movies, according to an event description. “Magic Hour” is produced by Teton Gravity Research and shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 4. “Winter Starts Now” by Warren Miller shows at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. Tickets are $8-$14 at icicle.org.
