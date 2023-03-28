Steven Crabtree

Steven Crabtree sings, plays guitar and harmonica.

 Provided photo/John B. Riekena

CHELAN — Musician Steve Crabtree said he has always said, “In the end it’s just going to be me and my guitar. So I better figure this out.”

Two local upcoming performances include 4 p.m. Thursday at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, and 7 p.m. Friday at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan.



