CHELAN — Musician Steve Crabtree said he has always said, “In the end it’s just going to be me and my guitar. So I better figure this out.”
Two local upcoming performances include 4 p.m. Thursday at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, and 7 p.m. Friday at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan.
Crabtree is based in Mukilteo, and tours the state as a solo acoustic guitarist and singer.
“I could play guitar in my sleep. I concentrate on singing,” he said. “Now I let the voice drive the song and the guitar follows.”
As a performing artist, he said he has fun and likes the winery culture.
“Especially for solo music; it’s very conducive for what we do," he said. "The crowds are a little more easy going — it’s laid back. I’m getting older and it’s earlier shows.”
At shows, he plays original music and cover songs of artists that suit his voice, such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Tom Petty and Bob Marley, and even cabaret songs from “Mary Poppins” or “Wizard of Oz.”
People can listen to Crabtree’s recorded music on a YouTube channel, where there is also a short documentary called “Not Everyone Makes It: A Not So Tragic Rock ‘n’ Roll Story.” His website is stevecrabtreemusic.com.
