Wenatchee
Sons of Serendip
The vocal and instrumental quartet will be performing at Wenatchee High School on March 27. The Quartet competed as finalists in America’s Got Talent last year.
Their music is a blend of acoustic and pop with an orchestral interpretation. The musical group came together after “a series of serendipitous events,” according to their biography.
The artists had been playing their instruments for decades before banding together in 2014. Their hope is that what they create, through music, will help improve the lives of other people. The event will be held in 1101 Millerdale Ave, Wenatchee.