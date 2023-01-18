WENATCHEE — "It's Been a Long Time" is the upcoming album title of local blues, R&B and soul musician Darnell Scott, who will release an LP with nine to 12 songs in July through CDs, Spotify, social media sites and his website. It will be his signature mix of original songwriting on vocals with guitar, and a few of his twists on cover songs.

Scott is set to perform two live concerts, locally, this week. The first is at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Rd, Manson, and the second is at 6 p.m. on Friday at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?