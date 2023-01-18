WENATCHEE — "It's Been a Long Time" is the upcoming album title of local blues, R&B and soul musician Darnell Scott, who will release an LP with nine to 12 songs in July through CDs, Spotify, social media sites and his website. It will be his signature mix of original songwriting on vocals with guitar, and a few of his twists on cover songs.
Scott is set to perform two live concerts, locally, this week. The first is at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Rd, Manson, and the second is at 6 p.m. on Friday at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee.
“The crowds are awesome. People are very inquisitive. I tell stories. I tell a reason why I’m doing a song,” said Scott. “I’ll tell how my family got from Georgia to Washington state,” where he resides with a home in Wenatchee and another near Seattle.
As a musical artist who gets international radio play, Scott has toured to Australia, most recently, and also makes his way through Oregon, Idaho, some parts of California and Canada. He spends about 80% of the time on tour in Washington.
Of the restrictions during the Covid for arts venues, Scott said he sees it as a blessing instead of a curse as an artist because, “It gave me time enough to really figure out if this was something I wanted to do the rest of my life, and it is. It gave me time to perfect my craft, to reach out and form relationships with venue owners.”
Scott appreciates music by “older-type Americana Blues artists” and names a few he’s listened to recently, such as Keb’ Mo’, Eric Bibb, Mississippi John Hurt and Elizabeth Cotten.
The original songs Scott writes involve true things that have happened in his life and stuck with him.
“Other times it’s something I do to inspire others, like not giving up on your hopes and dreams,” he said, “or if you’re down in the dumps, it’s uplifting and inspiring, that’s what I want to get across.”
