LEAVENWORTH — Soulsha, an Afro-Celtic funk band comprised of Boston’s top musicians, is performing in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts’ Snowy Owl Theater.
The event is part of the Visiting Artist Series program where ICCA brings these programs to local schools throughout the week before their show.
Soulsha brings together Scottish, West African and Funk music to create a sound you won’t find anywhere else on the planet.
Tickets can be purchased online at icicle.org or by phone at 548-6347. Pricing for general admission is $22 or $24 at the door. For students, pricing is $12 or $14 at the door.