There’s a splash-zone for the fake blood squib effects in Speakeasy Theatre’s production of “Killer Joe” at Riverside Playhouse. There are four performances Thursday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at numericapac.org.
Matthew Pippin plays the titular character in “Killer Joe” as a sadistic Dallas cop and hitman who “likes to play with his food before he eats it,” according to director Jared Morgan. In the play, Joe is enlisted by the Smith family in a murderous life insurance scheme; without money for an upfront payment, he takes the virginal 20-year old daughter Dottie (Jane Standerford) as a retainer.
Milo Klanke’s scenic design is a proscenium cross-section of the Smith family’s trashed trailer. Local audiences may compare this drama to playwright Tracy Letts’ other play, “August: Osage County,” which was produced by Mission Creek Players in 2016 with a set three-story dollhouse version of a large farmhouse full of familial dysfunction. MCP Director Terry Sloan says the Pulitzer-winning play had really good audience numbers and was “more traditional theater [than “Killer Joe”] even though there was swearing and racist references, drug addiction topics and sexual content.”
Letts was a 2022 Tony Awards nominee for “The Minutes,” a dramatic closed-door look at the hypocrisy, greed and ambition of a city council meeting. His writing is known as edgy, violent and shocking even in Chicago, London and New York. Comparisons to playwright Sam Shepard’s dark dramas are close; closer is director Morgan’s comment that “’Killer Joe’ is like Tennessee Williams on crystal meth.”
“The scenes that are the most challenging for me are the ones with extreme violence toward women,” emailed Stella Winter, the local production’s assistant director, stage manager and fight captain. “As an advocate for survivors and as a local activist, these hit me the hardest, because of the content. Tapping into an insidious level in order to build the violence believably, even sickeningly, while keeping the cast safe is a tough job. The first time I watched the big scene come together I wanted to vomit, which means I did my job right.”
Some may have seen the 2011 film version of “Killer Joe” starring Matthew McConaughey and an iconic cast that lands it in a close genre to films by Quentin Tarantino and the Coen brothers.
Speakeasy Theatre promises a dark comedy with the idea that “as long as you feel something, it’s a good show” even if that feeling is horror, revulsion and spasms of prejudice as critics have described.
The Chicago Tribune reviewed these characters as “impecunious desperadoes turning desperate in their financial malaise.” Their actions are nothing less than insane, each despicably selfish, hypocritical and culpable.
Morgan says the movie went wrong by not focusing enough on the comedy, but one wonders how this play gets laughs instead of gasps.
Speakeasy Theatre implies an underground scene with alternative and prohibited content. To fill 150 seats for four performances is reasonable since this play did run for 13 weeks in Chicago. At Sunday’s 75th Tony Awards, Letts said, “I hope the audience comes away with the burning desire to stop the rise of fascism in this country.”