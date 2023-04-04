WENATCHEE — In a season when people often spring clean their homes, they can also explore a way to clear their minds of stress in a Zoom workshop called “Spring Breathing,” with Shubhada Dantale, and hosted by the North Central Washington Libraries.
Each 45-minute session is 5-5:45 p.m. on April 6, 13, 20 and 27. It is free and open to the public to attend one session or all four. Registering here online will provide the meeting link: ncwlibraries.org/relax-breath.
Dantale moved to Moses Lake from the East Coast last year, and is a volunteer teacher certified through the Art of Living Foundation in Sudarshan Kriya yoga, or SKY Breath Meditation. While passionate about the benefits of breathwork, professionally she is a senior researcher at a chemical company and has a doctorate in organic chemistry.
“In a simple way, the way you can describe stress is too much to do and too little time,” Dantale said.
Likewise, she said her simple definition of meditation is “an act of doing nothing.”
“When we talk about anger or negativity, or even nostalgic memories, are all in the past. Anxiety and worry is all about the future,” Dantale said. “Meditation is a very subtle way of letting go, dropping all those things.”
“If somebody gives you a hundred compliments, but somebody criticizes you a little bit, and our mind, we start multiplying and those things keep happening,” Dantale said about the mind.
“We get energy from food, or from sleep, but then the two most important sources of energy is mind and also breath," she said. “That’s the first act we do when we are born and the last act we do when we leave our body.”
"Essentially our whole life is between the breaths," Dantale said. "We breathe day in and day out more than 20,000 times a day. It’s happening continuously.”
“Wellness is not just going to the gym and losing weight,” she continued, “but it starts with how well you are able to manage your mind and your emotions.”
The virtual classes through NCW Libraries will let people try “dipping a toe into the ocean” of breathwork and meditation, Dantale said, using breathing techniques to practice at home, or the opportunity to enroll in a three-day course for a fee with Dantale through artofliving.org.
