WENATCHEE — In a season when people often spring clean their homes, they can also explore a way to clear their minds of stress in a Zoom workshop called “Spring Breathing,” with Shubhada Dantale, and hosted by the North Central Washington Libraries.

Each 45-minute session is 5-5:45 p.m. on April 6, 13, 20 and 27. It is free and open to the public to attend one session or all four. Registering here online will provide the meeting link: ncwlibraries.org/relax-breath.

Shubhada Dantale

Shubhada Dantale


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?