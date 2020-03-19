WENATCHEE — Stage Kids announced today the cast for its May 27-31 production of “The Wizard of Oz,” along with news that tickets will go on sale April 1.
The production has been made possible through the generous support of L. Erik Holmberg Smile for Life Dentistry, who helped choose the “shared value” that will be the focus for the production: trust.
Stage Kids founder and artistic firector Michelle McCormick said, “I am excited to bring this classic to our community, with a fresh and bright flavor added! Of the 114 in the cast, 25 are eighth graders who bring a lot of strength and experience to the show. This will be an extremely strong production and we look forward to presenting it with plenty of special effects and surprises!”
Stage Kids helps kids develop the life skills, character and relationships for a bright future through year-round musical theater classes, camps, productions and school partnerships. Over the next three months, these third through eighth graders from nine different communities will focus on trust — what it means to trust others and be trustworthy, and how to build trust — in the context of “The Wizard of Oz” story and characters, as well as in their collaborative creation of the production.
Stage Kids’ production of The Wizard of Oz has also been made possible thanks to generous contributions from the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, the Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s Regional Impact grant program, and the many people who contributed to Stage Kids’ Give NCW Campaign in 2019.
“The Wizard of Oz” will open on May 27 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee and run through Sunday, May 31. Eight performances total (four for each cast) will include evening and matinee shows. The full production schedule will be announced on the Stage Kids Facebook Page, facebook.com/stagekidswa, and the Numerica PAC website, numericapac.org, shortly before tickets go on sale April 1.
In this charming production based on the popular L. Frank Baum stories, Dorothy and her dog Toto are caught in a tornado’s path and somehow end up in the land of Oz. Here she meets some memorable friends and foes in her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz who everyone says can help her return home and possibly grant her new friends their goals of a brain, heart and courage.
Stage Kids is a 501(c)3 nonprofit established by Michelle McCormick in 2014. It has grown from a summer camp for 19 kids to a multi-faceted nonprofit that served 795 participants ages 4-18 from Chelan to Quincy to Leavenworth in 2019. Over 6,600 patrons attended Stage Kids shows in 2019, and volunteers contributed more than 5,000 hours benefiting Stage Kids last year. In the past three years, Stage Kids has awarded morethan $25,000 in scholarships, so that any child who wants to experience the life-giving power of musical theater can have that opportunity.
For more information about Stage Kids and “The Wizard of Oz,” visit stagekidswa.org.
Lacey Price is managing director of Stage Kids.