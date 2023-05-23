The Stage Kids performers at a Monday rehearsal of the song "Be Our Guest" in "Beauty and the Beast." From left in foreground are Mattie Mackay as Belle, MacKenzie Titus as Lumiere and (in background) Lucy Petro as Cogsworth.
WENATCHEE — Disney’s first Broadway stage production was “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the 1991 animated film and score, which ran for 13 years after premiering in 1994. A group of 131 youth, Stage Kids, will perform the same fairytale musical.
Stage Kids performances of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” are at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. June 1-4 with matinee and evening shows alternating between an A and B cast. Tickets are $15 at stagekidswa.org.
“When I invite people to the show I say this is the biggest show we do,” said Michelle McCormick, director of Stage Kids. “Everything about it is big: the biggest set, the biggest costumes — literally a wardrobe, Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth — all big costumes.”
The cast size is no small thing, either.
“We double cast all of the leads for wonderful reasons like we have so many talented kids, but also that gives me built in understudies,” McCormick said. “It takes 2,000 manpower hours to make this all happen,” which adds up thanks to the support of parent volunteers who each dedicate 20 hours of time to the production.
At a Saturday morning rehearsal, stage manager Grace Dory led the third through eighth grade performers in the big scenes before a run through of the show in their first day at the Numerica PAC mainstage, after rehearsals at Beacon Hill Grange.
“Places for ‘Be Our Guest,’” Dory said, as kids bounced out of the first four rows of seats onto the stage with happy exclamations about the song led by Lumiere (MacKenzie Titus, Alice Groff) with a French accent, which also features a tap number and a kickline by dancing silverware and dishes.
Earlier, the group rehearsed some fast-paced stage combat and choreography for “The Mob Song.”
“We jokingly say this is our sport,” McCormick said, “Theater is our sport.”
The performers show physical comedy, such as Ryan Despain, 10, as LeFou, (also Ryker Armitage) who takes falls and punches as the sidekick to Gaston (Grant Chisholm).
“The audience will like the character-y-characters,” Despain said.
“With so many good performers now, it was an agonizing casting process,” McCormick said. “Quite a large group of eighth-graders; a lot of girls that could have played Belle.”
Mrs. Potts sings the song “Beauty and the Beast” about the tale as old as time, which went to the “really strong singers” Jessie Evans and Jane Burns, she said.
Mrs. Potts’ son Chip the teacup is played by Quinn Barnes and KC Bromiley, with precious charisma and a clear voice. More tea cups will fill the stage in a special dance number by second- and third-graders.
Belle is a beloved Disney princess representing the odd girls with their nose stuck in a book. Some have said “Beauty and the Beast” is a magical story of transformation, and theater is a transformative experience for performers and the audience.
“There’s fog and lighting change, and the last petal falls from the rose, and it’s in an incredible lighted globe,” McCormick said. “It’s a magical moment for the audience to figure out how he went from the beast to the prince right before my eyes,” she said.
