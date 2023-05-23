Be Our Guest Stage Kids

The Stage Kids performers at a Monday rehearsal of the song "Be Our Guest" in "Beauty and the Beast." From left in foreground are Mattie Mackay as Belle, MacKenzie Titus as Lumiere and (in background) Lucy Petro as Cogsworth. 

WENATCHEE — Disney’s first Broadway stage production was “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the 1991 animated film and score, which ran for 13 years after premiering in 1994. A group of 131 youth, Stage Kids, will perform the same fairytale musical.

Stage Kids performances of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” are at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. June 1-4 with matinee and evening shows alternating between an A and B cast. Tickets are $15 at stagekidswa.org.

Beauty and the Beast Liam

Liam Schmidt plays the character of Beast in Stage Kid's musical "Beauty and the Beast" in both the A and B casts. 


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

