WENATCHEE — Registration is now open for Stage Kids WA youth theater classes. Stage Kids musical theater classes include drama, music and theater production subjects focused on skill-development, not performance. Classes are for any child wanting to explore performing arts.
For a child to participate in a spotlight production, they must be registered for a class. Classes may be taken simultaneously while rehearsing for a show.
Financial assistance is available for those in need and scholarships are offered for up to half off the tuition cost for qualifying applicants. Applications for spring classes close on Feb. 10.
To register for classes, visit wwrld.us/3axavUT.