NCW — Climatologist Nick Bond will talk about the connection between Northwest salmon and warming oceans Feb. 27 at the Entiat and Peshastin libraries. His presentation, “Are Salmon Doomed? Hatching a Plan to Save a Northwest Icon,” includes a hard look at the realities of climate change, exploring past, present and possible future conditions for salmon.
Bond is the Washington state climatologist, serving as an expert source of climate and weather information for state agencies. He has a doctorate in atmospheric sciences from the University of Washington and is a principal research scientist with the Joint Institute for the Study of Atmosphere and Ocean with the College of the Environment.
The program is part of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. The Entiat talk is at 4 p.m. The Peshastin presentation is at 6 p.m. Bond also will speak in Oroville, Grand Coulee and Omak. For information, go to ncrl.org.