WENATCHEE — Author Ana Maria Spagna lives in Stehekin, where there is no library branch, but for research she has ordered essential books from the North Central Washington Libraries mail order library service.
In September, she presents twice with NCW Libraries about her latest book “Pushed: Miners, a Merchant, and (Maybe) a Massacre.”
“Reading there (at the library) feels like coming home or particularly gratifying,” Spagna said on the phone.
A Zoom presentation by the author is at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Register online for a link at ncwlibraries.org. An in-person event is at Wenatchee Public Library, 310 Douglas St., Wenatchee, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday.
Spagna just took a position in the English department of Wenatchee Valley College. Her academic teaching experience includes low-residency master of fine arts programs at Antioch University Los Angeles and Western Colorado University, and some time as a visiting professor at Whitman College, University of Montana and St. Lawrence University.
Teaching composition, research, literature and creative writing at the community college transfers well from graduate level work for Spagna, she said.
“Writing is writing is writing,” she said. “Spurring the passion for it, meeting writers where they are and getting them to write what they care about.”
Her book is based on a true story set near Beebe Bridge Park in Orondo, where a Chinese merchant had a store in 1875. One day, a group of local Indigenous people murdered as many as 300 Chinese miners and pushed their bodies over a cliff into the Columbia River, which was known as the Chelan Falls massacre.
Eastern Washington 1970s estimates show there were 800 white settlers and twice as many Chinese people, who came as “miners, bakers, tailors, doctors, merchants, and doing all the things people who come to a new area do,” Spagna said, basing much of her research from historian John Esvelt.
Book review magazine, Kirkus Reviews, wrote instead of exploitation, Spagna approaches the subject with a sense of empathy.
She said she figured out what people's lives were like while respecting “obviously the people who live here and did not have the resources or power to have their stories written down." She also said she has empathy for people today with stakes in the story who “told it in widely different ways.”
“In 1892, there was an ordinance passed by early Wenatchee town council that would exclude Chinese people from the city after two or three decades in the city,” Spagna added for context.
Two of her other books use first-hand accounts through interviews, namely “Reclaimers,” about wise women near the Cascades and rivers who led activism for water rights. “Reclaimers” received an honorable mention for the 2016 Rachel Carson Environment Book Award from the Society of Environmental Journalists and was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award.
For “Test Ride on the Sunnyland Bus: A Daughter’s Civil Rights Journey,” Spagna found people who were involved with her dad in a 1957 protest in Tallahassee, Florida, when six men — three black and three white — purposely got arrested for riding a bus so they could take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
For 15 years, Spagna worked for the National Park Service on backcountry trail crews.
“The inspiration of the natural world and that experience of working physically in the woods really prepared me for a writing life,” Spagna said, in particular about her collections of nonfiction personal essays and a chapbook of poetry titled “Mile Marker Six.”
Compared to moments of writer’s block in her “cubby” surrounded by bookshelves built by her wife, Spagna said work on a trail crew is “really hard labor. You can’t have a ‘trail crew block’ — you cut through the log.”
Her essays are published in Orion Magazine, Ecotone Magazine, Fourth Genre, Creative Nonfiction, Brevity, The Normal School, and High Country News. More information is online at anamariaspagna.com and books can be purchased wherever books are sold, including local independent bookstores.