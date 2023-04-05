WENATCHEE — One of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the United States, Step Afrika!, is coming to the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7:30 p.m. April 11. Tickets are $29-$49 at numericapac.org.
As the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, Step Afrika! was founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, according to its website, www.stepafrika.org. Each year, the company makes a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters, reaching thousands of Americans.
Fourteen full-time dancers also perform globally as Washington, D.C.’s only "cultural ambassador," touring more than 50 countries around the world, according to Step's website. The combination of technique, agility and energy can be experienced as an interactive stepping exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The percussive dance styles of stepping are practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, influenced by traditional West and Southern African dances, as well as contemporary dance and art forms, according to the website. The performance is heightened by songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation.
