Step Afrika

The Step Afrika! company of 14 full-time dancers, who tour worldwide, performs Tuesday in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — One of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the United States, Step Afrika!, is coming to the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7:30 p.m. April 11. Tickets are $29-$49 at numericapac.org.

As the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, Step Afrika! was founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, according to its website, www.stepafrika.org. Each year, the company makes a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters, reaching thousands of Americans.



