The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform “The Four Seasons” during a virtual concert on Oct. 3.
Conductor Nikolas Caoile will take listeners through Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” and Astor Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.” Brittany Boulding Breeden, a member of the Seattle Symphony, will be the guest violin soloist.
The Numerica Performing Arts Center, the symphony’s usual home, is currently closed to the public. The orchestra is allowed to rehearse and perform on the stage of the PAC, and its Oct. 3 performance will be streamed live from the stage via the internet.
Those looking to buy tickets can find them at wenatcheesymphony.org. Adult tickets are $25, senior tickets $20 and children tickets $10.
— Luke Hollister, World staff