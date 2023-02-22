WENATCHEE — After decades of development, a display of ceramics by Ruth E. Allan, artist and instructor at Wenatchee Valley College (WVC), is at the MAC Gallery. "Looking Forward, Reaching Back" shows until March 22 in the Music and Arts building of WVC, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee.

A master of her craft in the style of saggar and Raku ceramic techniques and forms, Allan uses clay as her main medium. She said in a 2023 artist’s statement that it is “constantly challenging, exciting, frustrating, satisfying, and, yes, at times it can be very humbling.”



