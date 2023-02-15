Andre Feriante

Andre Feriante plays multiple stringed instruments during a concert at Whidbey island Center for the Arts in July 2021.

.

 Provided photo/Shawn Berit

LEAVENWORTH – A virtuoso of guitar with a collection of 43 stringed instruments will be in residence at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this weekend. The residency for Andre Feriante includes performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Snowy Owl Theater, and he will also play for school programs.

Thousands of performances and 14 albums recorded on Spanish guitar over the past 40 years have woven Feriante into the classical, neo-flamenco, world music and fusion scenes.



