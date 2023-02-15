LEAVENWORTH – A virtuoso of guitar with a collection of 43 stringed instruments will be in residence at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this weekend. The residency for Andre Feriante includes performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Snowy Owl Theater, and he will also play for school programs.
Thousands of performances and 14 albums recorded on Spanish guitar over the past 40 years have woven Feriante into the classical, neo-flamenco, world music and fusion scenes.
Last week, Feriante called from his home, located north of Seattle on Whidbey Island, a place he said is “an artist mecca.”
“Maintaining proficiency and getting a sound that is concert ready, it takes some time,” said Feriante, who says he keeps “a high level of performance” on about 20 instruments at a time.
Born in Italy, he got his start with guitar at an overseas school in Rome at age 13 when he was inspired by a school program of a flamenco concert. He said this is why he continues to “tailor short programs for different age groups” and will bring as many as 12 instruments on the journey.
He began his journey very attracted to flamenco guitar, then morphed into classical as his main interest and career. Feriante studied with Maestro Andrés Sigovia, whom he said “was way more than a guitar player – a philosopher, poet, humanitarian and spoke five languages. It was more about communication with the soul.”
Feriante has done a couple TEDx talks on the power of music and healing. Before performances, he said he takes the “focus off myself and think about what’s really happening: a couple across town with a new baby who haven’t been out of the house in a year and this is their night out, another guy, alone and not happy, and on a whim he comes to a concert to take focus away from his difficulties.”
“There’s an array of scenarios of people coming to the show I can’t even imagine. My job is to bring inspiration, healing and some sort of catharsis.”
He says he can feel how audiences listen to music in different ways – some in an intellectual or analytical way, and others just being with the music and letting it resonate on a heart level.
On the instruments, he focuses a lot on tone, and the warmth and roundness of a tone. He said, “If you were to equate it to visual, they are richer colors, not as bright.” He also incorporates frequent little bits of silence, of which he said, “I hope people can ease themselves.”
Since Feriante is also a painter and a poet, he speaks about music passionately with metaphors from these art forms.
His last recording “If Only Love” touched on five or six different instrumental sounds. The next album will be 12 songs on many of different instruments, such as: Spanish guitar, harp guitar, ukulele, harp ukulele, nylon string banjo, charango, oud, saz, the shamisen, ruan and sitar. His recent favorite is an Italian Baroque guitar which many people have never seen before.
Feriante said he just did a composition on the Turkish oud, “just did a little reaching out with a sound, audio, good energy, prayer to the earthquake victims on the Turkish oud, the great-grandfather of the guitar, a beautiful fretless lute from the Middle East. It is a mournful but beautiful dark sound.”
