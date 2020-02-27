NCW — The sixth annual Congressional Art Competition for Central Washington is now accepting submissions. All high school students in Washington’s 4th Congressional District to participate. The district includes Douglas County outside of East Wenatchee and Okanogan and Grant counties.
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution. Accepted mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, digital art, and photography.
All artwork and paperwork must be delivered to one of U.S. Rep. Newhouse’s District Offices by April 30.
For information and rules, visit wwrld.us/2uzRrW8 or contact Johnny Alavez at Johnny.Alavez@mail.house.gov or by phone at (202) 225-5816.
