Two shows are coming to the Town Toyota Center in September, the first concerts in more than a year.
Rock listeners can check out a live performance by Styx on Sept. 21, as part of the band's 2021 world tour. The long-time rockers have made hits such as "Renegade," “Come Sail Away,” "Too Much Time on My Hands" and “Mr. Roboto.”
Tickets go on sale for Styx on July 15 at 10 a.m. Doors open for the concert at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are already on sale for Grupo Firme, a popular regional Mexican music band that will play the local arena on Sept. 17. Formed in Tijuana, Mexico, the group was discovered in 2013 through social media.
Doors open for Grupo Firme at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit towntoyotacenter.com.