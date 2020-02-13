LEAVENWORTH — The Icicle Creek Center for the Arts is inviting the community to submit artwork to the Annual Bird Fest Exhibition “Pacific Northwest Birds and their Habitats.”
ICCA is collaborating with the 2020 Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest on the exhibit.
Artists of all mediums with artwork ready for wall hanging are encouraged to apply for a chance to display their work in the Snowy Owl Theater during the Bird Fest.
Artists must reside in Chelan, Douglas Grant, or Okanogan counties and be 18 or older.
Entry deadline is March 20 and email notification of selection will be by April 3. Artwork must be received by April 13. Digital submissions can be emailed to rebecca@icicle.org.
For more information, visit icicle.org/art-exhibition/.
