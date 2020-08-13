YAKIMA — The largest public artwork in Washington’s state art collection is massive. It’s 880 feet long, a little more than 5 feet wide and made up of nearly 50,000 reflectors comprising a brilliant ribbon of color around the Yakima Valley SunDome.
“Circle of Light” took renowned Ellensburg artist Richard C. “Dick” Elliott six weeks to complete in 1992, in time for the Central Washington State Fair. He wore a safety harness as he stood on a plank between two sets of scaffolding, affixing the 3-inch reflectors to the wide band of concrete ringing the base of the SunDome’s roof. The artwork includes 24 sections of distinctive designs, several inspired by patterns on traditional Yakama baskets.
“He put every single one on himself,” said Ellensburg artist Jane Orleman. The couple were married 38 years when Elliott died in 2008.
Orleman’s brother William “was up there squeezing glue onto the back of each one,” she said. “The week after he finished this, he went up and did the Pateros water tanks,” she added as she looked up at the artwork Monday.
Not surprisingly, the Yakima Valley’s abundant sunshine has pummeled the reflectors high above the fairgrounds. A quarter have fallen off. Some have dropped out of their plastic backplates, particularly the white ones, while other reflectors and their backplates are gone. Other reflectors have dulled, especially the green ones.
But unless you’re looking closely, it isn’t obvious how many reflectors are missing and foggy, said Janae Huber, collections manager for ArtsWA Art in Public Places.
“The patterns are so dynamic,” she said.
Elliott’s artwork is part of the state art collection managed by ArtsWA, the Washington State Arts Commission.
The agency is evaluating “Circle of Light” in the first phase of an effort to repair it. Its conservation team visited Monday, along with two conservators from its contractor, Architectural Resources Group, and Orleman, who was happy to see the effort begin.
“I’m delighted,” she said.
The SunDome opened in 1990. It’s getting a new roof, among other things, and creating a plan for conservation of its artwork offers unusual challenges because of its medium, scope and height.
“This is such a monumental artwork and a monumental project for us,” Huber said.
The agency received $80,000 in the state’s capital budget to evaluate and plan the “Circle of Light” repair project. It includes evaluating the full extent of damage, testing repair options and developing bid-ready construction documents for the repair phase, according to a news release. That will be complete in October, Huber said.
Because it’s so unique, Huber couldn’t offer even a rough estimate of how much it may cost to repair “Circle of Light.” The agency’s most expensive restoration project, at $30,000 to $40,000, was for a sculptural archway, she said.
“It’s good-sized, but not this big,” she said as she watched the four people standing in the 91-degree heat on two boom lifts — two lift drivers and two conservators from Architectural Resources Group, Jennifer Pont and Mayank Patel.
Pont and Patel are here through Wednesday to survey the artwork. They’re prodding every single reflector with a 38-inch wooden dowel to see if it’s loose and pulling off loose reflectors. They will eventually know exactly how many reflectors are missing, partially or completely, with the help of a computer program.
“Only two clear reflectors are left so far,” Pont said around 2 p.m., when she and Patel were a little more than a third of the way around. “You can see as you’re tapping if they’re loose.”
Pont said the backplates are badly deterioriating.
Most red reflectors are in good shape, she said. The orange reflectors aren’t bad.
And blue?
“Blue is hit or miss,” she said.
Huber and Adam Fah, conservation manager for the state arts commission, anticipated the damage. Fah worked on one of the sections in 2014, testing adhesives and replacing reflectors. They estimated a third of the reflectors were missing then, Huber said, and began efforts to seek funding to get the full scope of what work needed to be done.
Finding the ideal adhesives is paramount to protecting “Circle of Light” for the future. That includes the strongest adhesive for the plastic backplates to the concrete and the ideal adhesive to secure the reflectors to their plastic backplates — one that’s strong but doesn’t fog up the reflector or react adversely to strong sunlight, heat and wind.
The actual repairs will require more funding. When it happens, general contractors will do the work under the oversight of the ArtsWA conservation team, Huber said. It’s a unique challenge posed by an unusual artwork.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. I think it’s really cool,” Pont said.