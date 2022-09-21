GEORGE — Listening to Jack Johnson is like sitting on a warm beach, watching surfers ride the waves. On Saturday, he plays the Gorge Amphitheatre with special guest Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, plus guests Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis. Tickets are $51 for general admission and available online at livenation.com.

“Surfing’s always first,” said Johnson in an article on the surf and outdoors website The Inertia, “even when recording albums.” That devoted surfing lifestyle hasn’t kept the singer-songwriter from pulling out his acoustic guitar to record seven studio albums, with a new release this year. Johnson, 47, started writing songs at age 12.



