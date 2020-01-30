The pharmacist had the right formula to win the hearts of the audience at this year’s “Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars” competition.
Dave Sutherland took home the Mirror Ball Trophy and bragging rights Jan. 17 as the event’s dancing champion. His efforts, and contributions from the audience, also helped raise about $700 for The Bunker, operated by Vets Serving Vets.
By day, Sutherland is a pharmacist at Walmart and assistant pharmacy director at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth. His efforts on the dance floor and his ability to play to the crowd were no doubt helped along by his experience in local theater productions.
He was one of six contestants who took to the Numerica Performing Arts Center stage for a chance to win the coveted trophy and an opportunity to compete for a charity or organization of their choice. Proceeds were collected from the audience in a “pass the hat” fashion during intermission.
The others contestants and their charities included:
- Dilly Deli and Sweetwood BBQ owner Kelsey Dew. Her chosen charity was The Women’s Resource Center.
- Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shiloh Burgess, who danced for the Alatheia Riding Center.
- La Pera Radio TV host and reporter Rafael Aguilar, whose chosen charity was the Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment.
- Music Theatre of Wenatchee board member and Hot August Nights alum Vicki Michael, who selected Music Theatre of Wenatchee as her charity.
- Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Oly Mingo was dancing to raise funds for “The Winter’s Tale: A Directed Film Study.”
Each contestant was paired with a professional from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company and over the course of a week, learned a routine to share on stage in front of a live audience and panel of judges.
It was up to the contestants to sway the opinion of the audience with their talent, winning votes as well as cash for the charity of their choice.
“The idea to have the contestants compete for a charity or organization of their choice was a way to raise awareness for these different causes within our community, and to get the audience and community more involved,” said Maribeth Brisky, Numerica PAC spokeswoman.
After winning the big prize, Sutherland said he also plans to personally donate to Mingo’s “The Winter’s Tale” and encouraged the community to check out the amazing charities and organizations supported by the other contestants.
Brisky said dancers who want to get into the act next time might have time to practice.
“Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars won’t be returning for next year’s Numerica PAC season but will most likely return in a few years,” she said.