MOSES LAKE — Suzy Bogguss and her Nashville band will perform “A Swingin’ Little Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Big Bend Community College’s Wallenstien Theater, 6989 College Parkway/Randolf Road N.E., Moses Lake.
The award-winner singer/songwriter has six songs in the Country Top 10. The concert lineup includes the hits plus Christmas standards, singalongs and original holiday songs.
Columbia Basin Allied Arts, in its 42nd season, considers Bogguss one of the biggest headliners brought to Moses Lake.
Tickets, from $15-$30, are available online at cba-arts.org, by calling 509-793-2059 or at the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce.