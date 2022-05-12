It is bloom season at the vineyards for the fourth annual Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival. The four-day festival begins May 19. The vines are waking up and so is the social event scene.
The first performances will take place in downtown Chelan and Manson for a Main Street-style launch at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19. It’s a chance to listen to live music, drink wine, mingle and finalize plans for the weekend’s events.
Pass-holders can visit their choice of 16 outdoor winery venues by shuttle to see eight of the scheduled 50 live jazz performances, which come in almost as many varietals as the Chelan Valley’s wines. To purchase tickets or view a concert schedule, visit chelanwinejazz.com.
To start the weekend jazz journey, you could Brohamm out to some R&B, get the Cascadia Groove, sway to Stephanie Porter or croon with Danny Quintero. The closing act at noon on Sunday, May 22, is a free public event at Chelan’s Riverwalk Park with The Shack Band and Ellensburg Big Band.
This showcase of jazz musicians includes acclaimed recording artists playing a wide range of jazz styles, including fusion, percussion, saxophone, bel canto, dinner club, Latin, rhythm and blues, ‘50s and ‘60s jazz, dance hits, funk, pop, new soul, blues, piano and soul by solo vocalists, trios, quartets and bands.
Notable album releases are Gretta Matassa’s 11th CD “Portrait” on Origin Records, the Mark Lewis Quartet’s “The New York Sessions” on Audio Daddio and festival headliner “The Manhattan Transfer & The Summit: Live on Soundstage.” Eugenie Jones earned Earshot’s Recording of Year award for her 2022 album “PLAYERS.”
Either stay with the songstresses on Friday, May 20 for Greta Matassa at Tsillan Cellars from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or go to other beautiful venues for a different scene and sound. By 7 p.m., make the hard choice between the enticing evening events. Soloists Jacqueline Tabor, Eugenie Jones and Gail Pettis are all soulful for attention. The grooves of The New Triumph and the new soul of Dr. Funk becomes a choice between Larc Hill Vineyard Ranch or Succession Wines.
Amos Rome High Blossom Estate promises dance hits and sweet sips with their new wines 2021 Malbec Rose and 2021 Estate Riesling. Siren Song Winery’s 2017 Raving Beauty Cabernet Sauvignon would pair nicely with the Seattle jazz-restaurant regular Colin Provence Trio and a meal from new chef Matthew Mohler from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
Otherwise, get fired up by Deseo Carmin’s “Spanish music with an edge” at Vin Du Lac Winery, which has live music every Sunday. Festival venues Tipsy Canon Winery, Larc Hill and Tsillan Cellars also feature live music every weekend for future outings in Chelan.
Before everyone gathers for The Manhattan Transfer — the Grammy-winning group plays at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, May 21 — it’s another choice of where to spend the 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. block. Work up some energy with the danceable Cascadia Groove, arrangements by The New Triumph, or see Northwest Music Award Association’s “Best Live Performance Cover Band” Hit Explosion. For a more laid back listening experience, tune in to pianist and composer Bill Anschell Quartet.
Siren Song owner Holly Brown, one of the festival organizers, says the annual event “really connects the beauty of the Lake Chelan Valley and the pride we all have in the growing AVA ... bringing people here to enjoy those things and layering over the arts.”