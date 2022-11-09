Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra members stand for a bow after a concert performance in October.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Symphony is paying an orchestral tribute to veterans and current service members with its show on Saturday night. Nikolas Caoile will conduct the concert of works honoring those who have fought to defend our country.

The live performance takes place at 7 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. It will also be live-streamed online for remote viewers. Tickets are $20-$60 ($10 with student ID, 20% senior discount) and can be purchased online at wwrld.us/3WIbKJa or by calling (509) 663-2787.