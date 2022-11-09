WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Symphony is paying an orchestral tribute to veterans and current service members with its show on Saturday night. Nikolas Caoile will conduct the concert of works honoring those who have fought to defend our country.
The live performance takes place at 7 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. It will also be live-streamed online for remote viewers. Tickets are $20-$60 ($10 with student ID, 20% senior discount) and can be purchased online at wwrld.us/3WIbKJa or by calling (509) 663-2787.
The evening’s symphonic tribute includes scores by composers John Williams, Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland, Kevin Puts and Douglas Wagner.
Williams has over 40 Oscar nominations and five wins as one of the most acclaimed composers since the 1970s for movie soundtracks that include the Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter franchises. The “Hymn for the Fallen” is a reverent, strong and hopeful song from 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan.” The score to “Lincoln” (2012) evokes the final four months of President Abraham Lincoln’s life.
The Lincoln theme continues with Copland’s “A Lincoln Portrait” (1942). This orchestral folk-music work also includes excerpts from speeches and letters by Lincoln, which will be narrated by local artist Marlin Brown.
In 2002, after New York’s Twin Towers fell, the composer Puts wrote “Symphony No. 2: Island of Innocence” to help others cope with the tragedy. Barber’s familiar “Adagio for Strings” (1936) is highly cathartic and full of pathos.
The fifth composer, Wagner, arranged a medley as testament to all those who have ever put on the uniform in “Armed Forces Salute.”
“Songs of Our Nation” is the second concert in the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s 76th season, with the next concerts scheduled for March 4 and April 22.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone