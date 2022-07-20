Techno and yoga flow together at the Gorge Amphitheatre this weekend for the return of Above & Beyond's popular Group Therapy Weekender.
Above & Beyond is the electronic dance music (EDM) power-trio of Jono, Tony and Paavo — songwriters and producers with an impressive two-decade career and many fans and collaborators. They boast 14 compilation albums and four studio albums, a former radio show called Group Therapy and they have founded two record labels: Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep.
The Anjunabeats label will release the 16th edition of the Anjunabeats Volume series on Friday with 33 tracks from Above & Beyond as well as other artists who are on the electronic dance music label as "Anjunafamily."
EDM genres include house, techno, trance and others. One difference is the tempo of beats per minute (BPM). House music ranges between 120 and 130 BPM, techno music is faster and more rhythmic at 120 to 150 BPM, and trance music is melodic and ranges between 125 and 150 BPM.
Ticket passes are almost entirely sold out for the three-day festival that starts this Friday at 754 Silica Road NW near George. Along with the live DJs and massive sound system, there will be camping, yoga exercises, a ping pong tournament and a panel about climate change. See more at aboveandbeyond.nu/gtw.
Explore the sounds of leading DJs for electronic dance music through this year’s lineup. This Spotify playlist of 80 songs gives an introduction to all the featured artists of this year’s Group Therapy Weekender festival: wwrld.us/3PuGxob.
